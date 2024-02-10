 Musicians sing Taylor Swift songs in 5 different accents, get mixed reactions | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Musicians sing Taylor Swift songs in 5 different accents, receive mixed reactions

Musicians sing Taylor Swift songs in 5 different accents, receive mixed reactions

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 10, 2024 09:59 AM IST

A video of two women singing Taylor Swift songs in different accents was shared on Instagram. While some praised them, others were unimpressed.

A video of two musicians singing Taylor Swift songs with a twist was shared on social media. In the video, two women are seen singing various hit tracks of the American singer-songwriter but in different accents. The video has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some were amused by this mashup, a few expressed that it left them unimpressed.

These two musicians sang various hit tracks of Taylor Swift in different accents. (Instagram/@saigodbole)
These two musicians sang various hit tracks of Taylor Swift in different accents. (Instagram/@saigodbole)

The video, shared on Instagram, opens to show singers Sai and Ahilya Bamroo. The clip is shared with a caption that reads, “Taylor Swift songs in different accents. Your accent duo is back after so long!”

Take a look at this Taylor Swift-related video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 1.6 million views. The share has prompted people to post varied reactions. While some were impressed with the musicians’ efforts, others shared that they didn’t enjoy the mashup.

What did Instagram users say about this song video?

“Bruh that's awful,” wrote an Instagram user. “I got cringed and disgusted after watching this,” added another. “Listening on loop this entire weekend,” expressed a third. “OMG! This was so fun to watch,” joined a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video of two musicians singing Taylor Swift songs in various accents?

