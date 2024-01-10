21-year-old from Odisha takes social media by storm with his tutorials on American accent

A man from Odisha has turned into a social media sensation with his tutorial videos. He regularly shares clips to teach others how to speak with an American accent. His videos often garner millions of views and thousands of comments. The image shows 21-year-old Dhiraj Takri whose Instagram tutorials have gone viral. (Instagram/@dhirajtakri)

21-year-old Dhiraj Takri's Instagram bio reads, “Speak English like natives, without moving abroad.” He shares videos that show him pronouncing certain words with an American accent. He makes his clips fun by adding snippets of web series or television shows in which characters say the same lines.

Here’s a video that went viral with over 14 million views. In the clip, Takri is seen expressing how the suffix ‘ing’ is pronounced in American English.

He shared another video in which he posted how grammar is often overlooked while speaking. This video received mixed reactions from people. While some weren’t happy about his perception, others said that it made sense.

He also received an appreciative response from actor Nargis Fakhri. Taking to the comments section she wrote, “That was awesome”.

Why did he start this Instagram page?

Takri also shared a blog link on Instagram to talk about his page and passion. “I'm passionate about mastering English and speaking confidently to connect with people globally. School doesn't always focus on sounding natural, so I started a channel to help others. I've been working on sounding like a native and sharing that journey,” he wrote. In the last few lines, he also urged for contributions and added that it would help him “ create more videos and reach more people”.

