‘My daughter, my pride’: Proud papa Piyush Goyal’s letter for Radhika on National Girl Child Day

On January 24, India observes National Girl Child Day. This day is dedicated to highlighting the rights, education, and welfare of girls. To celebrate the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a special letter addressed to his daughter Radhika. In his post, he expressed that his daughter is his “pride.” Piyush Goyal shared this X post about his daughter to celebrate National Girl Child Day. (X/@PiyushGoyal)

“My Daughter, My Pride… To my dear Radhika, Since you entered our lives, you have lit it with your radiant smile and infectious energy. I take pride in your transformation from a little girl to a strong woman. Your modern outlook resting firmly on the foundation of our traditional beliefs makes me confident that you will continue to walk life with poise and purpose. God bless you! With love, Papa!” Goyal wrote on X. He concluded his post with a beautiful picture.

The photo shows Goyal and his daughter looking at the camera, smiling. The father and daughter duo is seen twinning in black and white outfits.

Take a look at the post here:

The day was initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. According to PIB, it is observed to “raise awareness about the importance of empowering girls and creating an environment where they can thrive without the barriers of gender discrimination.”

A special message from PM Modi:

“Today, on National Girl Child Day, we reiterate our commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her. India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields. Their feats continue to inspire us all,” PM Narendra Modi wrote on X.

What are your thoughts on Piyush Goyal's X post?