Myna trapped under plastic bag in Sanjay Gandhi National Park gets freed. Watch

A Twitter video showcasing a small bird getting freed from a plastic bag has grabbed the attention of netizens. The clip shared by Afroz Shah shows a myna with a plastic packet on its head. The video may leave you infuriated at the pollution caused due to plastic littering.

“A Myna bird - in a forest- trapped in a snacks packet - single-use multi-layer packaging (MLP). Produce, Buy, Eat and litter. Our volunteer freed it in the SGNP forest. And then these hapless species fight to live on,” reads the caption. The recording shows the bird wandering with the packet on top of its head. As the clip goes on, a volunteer comes and takes off the packet after which the bird flies away promptly.

Shared on August 19, the clip has amassed over 13,600 views and tons of reactions. People expressed their anger towards plastic littering and wrote how strict laws should be enforced to protect the birds and animals against plastic pollution. Many also congratulated Shah and the volunteers for helping out the bird.

“Good job God bless you and your volunteers,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is a live example of plastic pollution on birds and animals. Now it's time to take a stand against plastic pollution,” commented another.

“Plastic bags and packaging are a menace for these birds. Only severe penalties could stop littering,” said a third.

