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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 11, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Wednesday, Nov 11 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 23:11:51 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

What: Shoonya Se Bahar – Artworks by Kuldeep Kumar

Gram It: Here's a new way to experience the city's lifeline! The much-awaited Yamuna cruise service, between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, opened to the public on Tuesday. It offers passengers a 6-km river ride in a 30-seater boat, which will cover a round trip in approximately 35–45 minutes. Now that's a new attraction to Delhi’s riverfront! (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
Gram It: Here's a new way to experience the city's lifeline! The much-awaited Yamuna cruise service, between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, opened to the public on Tuesday. It offers passengers a 6-km river ride in a 30-seater boat, which will cover a round trip in approximately 35–45 minutes. Now that's a new attraction to Delhi’s riverfront! (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 10 to 14

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Architecture Matters: Theory of Museum Practices – Speakers: Aditi Nayar & Dr Kalyan Kumar Chakravarty

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Wednesday Ft. Mohit Oberoi

Where: Moriva, No 116, Metro Pillar, B-25, Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh, New Rajinder Nagar

When: November 11

Timing: 9pm

Entry: 499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Persia in the Mirror of Mughal India - Academic Session I: Competition and Collaboration – Speakers: Rudolph P Matthee & Nobuaki Kondo

Where: Seminar Hall 1 to 3, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 11 & 12

Timing: 9.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Workshop | Wood Slice Painting

Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 11

Timing: 5pm & 6pm

Entry: 499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Bunty Ft. Gaurav Kapoor

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: 1,499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On November 11, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On November 11, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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