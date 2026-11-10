Better chats, easier payments and smarter AI: Kunal Shah outlines 3 priorities for WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s global head Kunal Shah recently outlined three key priorities for the Meta-owned messaging app: focusing on richer communication, simpler everyday services and greater use of artificial intelligence (AI). Kunal Shah took over as WhatsApp’s global head in June 2026. (Instagram/@kunalb11)

In a post on X, Shah, who took over as WhatsApp’s global head in June 2026, said the company wants to help people stay connected with those who matter to them while allowing them to get more things done through the app.

“I’ve spent the last few months listening and understanding what our users want from us and what I heard is simple: help people stay close to those who matter to them, and get more done on WhatsApp. So that’s what we’ll build,” he wrote, before laying out three key priorities for WhatsApp.

What are the 3 key priorities? Shah said that the first priority is to make connections on WhatsApp richer by improving features such as voice notes, groups, stickers and video. Highlighting how people use the platform to stay connected, he said users send more than 10 billion voice messages and over 4 billion stickers on WhatsApp every day. He added that the company wants to make these experiences simpler and more expressive as people’s communication habits evolve.

The second priority is to make everyday activities on WhatsApp as simple as sending a message. “We want anything you do on WhatsApp to be as simple as sending a message,” he wrote.

Shah said several tasks that begin in chats currently require users to switch to other platforms or complete multiple steps. These include paying bills, borrowing money and staying connected while travelling. “We’re working with financial services and telecom partners so that finishing something feels as easy as starting it,” he wrote.