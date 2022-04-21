Mysterious sounds at a hardware store leads to kittens getting rescued. See pics

Stories of cute little animals getting rescued are always a delight to read. One such story has recently made headlines where some tiny kittens got trapped at a store named Westlake Hardware in Kansas in the United States of America. In a Facebook share, the Garden City Fire Department of Kansas wrote, “While not our typical kind of rescue, we were happy to help save these furry little babies.”

According to the official website of Fox 4, “The workers at Westlake Ace Hardware in Garden City were sure they were hearing kittens mewling. However, they could not find the source. It was even more confusing because some customers thought it sounded more like birds.” And you too will find this quite believable as the kittens are extremely tiny.

The report continues, “Finally, a manager found the source after hearing the sound overheard by the exit door. The manager crawled into the attic and was able to see kittens in the wall on a bed of insulation. The workers tried to reach the kittens, but a piece of sheet metal was in the way. The store called the Garden City Fire Department Monday. Firefighters and an animal control officer came to the rescue.” The post was complete with photographs of the rescued kittens.

Take a look at the Facebook post right here:

This post was shared on Facebook by the Garden City Fire Department on April 19 and has received over 150 likes on it so far. It has also received appreciative comments from people who were glad that these little kittens got rescued.

A Facebook user wrote, “Thank you GCFD.” “Oh myyy gosh they are soooo cute! Good job GCFD!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Awww. Great job!”

What are your thoughts on these rescued kittens? Don't you think they are just adorable?