Nagaland content creator thanks PM Modi after he praises her Chhath Puja song at Bihar rally: 'My heart is overflowing'

A content creator from Nagaland, who goes by the Instagram name missy_chilii, has penned an emotional note thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he mentioned her during a rally in Bihar for singing a Chhath Puja song with deep emotion despite language barriers. The content creator said she was still “absorbing the magnitude” of the moment.(Instagram/@missy_chilii)

In an Instagram post, the singer expressed her gratitude and said she was still “absorbing the magnitude” of the moment. “Words can’t express my gratitude, @narendramodi ji Sir! My heart is overflowing & I am still absorbing the magnitude of yesterday’s events. To be recognized by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji during his rally in Bihar is an honor that feels truly surreal,” she wrote.

“The Prime Minister’s words—highlighting that despite being a girl from Nagaland who struggles with Hindi, I sang the sacred Chhath Puja song in such an ‘emotional and mesmerising way’—have touched me to my core,” she added.

The woman went on to say that for some people it may seem like a small moment, but for her, it meant everything. “Thank you, respected Prime Minister Modi Ji, for seeing my dedication and recognizing the profound effort required to connect with a language and tradition so far from my own. This recognition is more than any award; it is a profound privilege and a moment of history in my life,” she said.

The singer also thanked everyone who supported her journey and gave her the opportunity to reach this stage. “You are the reason my voice travelled far enough to be heard by the Prime Minister,” she wrote.

“This moment confirms that genuine emotion and cultural respect will always be recognized. Thank you for this unbelievable blessing,” she concluded.

Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Wowza , what a flex girl has for rest of her life now. Sidha PM se special mention. This has to be greatest reel reach ever, loads of strength and love to you sister for your love for ur nation bharat and it's roots.”

“Wow, congratulations! This truly embodies the spirit of India—unity in diversity! Let's celebrate the beautiful tapestry of our nation!” commented another.

“You have such a melody voice. you do deserve an appreciation,” expressed a third user.