NASA astronaut captures stunning timelapse of green, red lights from spaceship. Watch

A week after mystery lights lit up the Bengaluru sky, a NASA astronaut shared filmed red and green hues dancing over Chicago from his spaceship. Astronaut Matthew Dominick, onboard the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, filmed the phenomenon on October 8.(X/@dominickmatthew)

Astronaut Matthew Dominick, onboard the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, filmed the phenomenon on October 8. "Red and green aurora appear to dance in a timelapse as we flyby looking out Dragon Endeavour’s window with Dragon Freedom in view," he wrote in a post on X while sharing the video

The video which has gone viral on social media has over 200,000 views.

The astronaut said it was shot as he peered out of the spacecraft's window while it was docked in front of the the International Space Station. (Also read: Mystery lights paint Bengaluru sky pink, yellow and green, turned out to be…)

Take a look at the video below:

"When Crew-9 arrived I moved out of my crew quarters on the ISS to make room. I now sleep in Dragon Endeavor while we wait to undock. We take most of our images from the cupola, but sleeping here has been amazing. This is the view out the window this evening. I miss my family and friends but we would have missed today’s insane aurora if we had undocked today," he said in another post.

'Mindblowingly cool'

The auroras, which are hard to see over cities due to pollution, were the aftermath of a recent solar flare.

"We shot a couple thousand images yesterday trying to get the settings, lighting, and framing just right across multiple orbital nights because the aurora was amazing due to recent solar activity. Posted a single frame yesterday from a series of 300 or so images taken at an interval of about 1.6 seconds," he wrote.

The video and images captured by the astronaut have mesmerised social media users across the globe.

"How does anything you see back home top this? Majestic," said one user.

"What an incredible shot. It’s crazy to think about humanity from above looking at the same thing from below… mindblowingly cool!," wrote another user.

"That must have been breathtaking to witness," read a third comment. (Also read: ‘Nature’s fireworks:’ Dance of green aurora in night sky captured from ISS)