NASA astronauts drop tool bag during ISS spacewalk, you can see it from Earth

Along with planets, stars and other things, now space watchers can also witness a lost NASA toolbox from Earth. As NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara were on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) their toolbox accidentally slipped and went away in the endless darkness of space. NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara. (NASA)

Currently, the tool bag is circling the planet slightly ahead of the International Space Station. Remarkably bright for a tool bag, it shines at about magnitude +6, slightly below the unassisted eye's limit of sight. This implies that it should be visible through binoculars to some skywatchers, reports EarthSky.com.

According to NASA, "Flight controllers spotted the tool bag using external station cameras. The tools were not needed for the remainder of the spacewalk. Mission Control analyzed the bag’s trajectory and determined that the risk of recontacting the station is low and that the onboard crew and space station are safe with no action required. (Also Read: Scientist captures video of NASA rocket launched into Alaskan Aurora)

The space agency further added, "Moghbeli and O’Hara are in the midst of a science mission living and working aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions, including lunar missions through NASA’s Artemis program."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!