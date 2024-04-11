 NASA captures mysterious ‘surfboard-shaped’ object orbiting moon. Can you guess what it is | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

NASA captures mysterious ‘surfboard-shaped’ object orbiting moon. Can you guess what it is

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 11, 2024 09:45 AM IST

NASA shared the picture of the mysterious ‘surfboard-shaped’ object orbiting moon. In a blog, they explained what the viral picture shows.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a spacecraft circling and studying the Moon for 15 years, captured a “surfboard-shaped” object orbiting the celestial body. Expectedly, after making its way onto social media, the image sparked conversations about its mysteriousness. A few also compared the object with the surfboard carried by the fictional character Silver Surfer. Any guesses what the object really is? According to NASA, it is Korea Aerospace Research Institute’s Danuri lunar orbiter. LRO captured the image while zipping past Danuri in opposite directions.

What do you think this NASA picture of a mysterious ‘surfboard-shaped’ object orbiting the moon actually shows? (NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University)
What do you think this NASA picture of a mysterious ‘surfboard-shaped’ object orbiting the moon actually shows? (NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University)

Take a look at this image that has gone viral:

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
The image, captured by LRO, shows a 'surfboard-shaped' object orbiting the moon. It is Danuri lunar orbiter. (NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University)
The image, captured by LRO, shows a 'surfboard-shaped' object orbiting the moon. It is Danuri lunar orbiter. (NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University)

While describing the picture, NASA wrote, “At the first imaging opportunity, LRO was oriented down 43 degrees from its typical position of looking down at the lunar surface to capture Danuri (streaked across the middle) from 3 miles, or 5 kilometres, above it.”

Also Read: 5 mesmerising images of Earth's moon by ISRO, NASA, ISS

“Danuri has been in lunar orbit since December 2022. Although LRO’s camera exposure time was very short, only 0.338 milliseconds, Danuri still appears smeared to 10 times its size in the opposite direction of travel because of the relative high travel velocities between the two spacecraft,” NASA explained while talking about the brief encounter between the two spacecraft.

An X user also shared the viral image and the other pictures of Danuri captured by LRO. The post prompted people to share varied reactions.

How did X users react to this picture of the moon?

“Silver Surfer’s surfboard?” commented an X user.

“It's my portal. I was wondering where I left it,” joked another.

Also Read: NASA shares a rare image of the 'far side' of the Moon, netizens in awe of it. See pic

“When I saw it, I honestly thought it was a monolith appearing on the moon,” added a third.

“Aliens, what else? There is no way there can be any possible explanation for that pixel shift,” expressed a fourth.

“A surfboard?” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this viral image of the moon? Did the picture leave you stunned, too?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / NASA captures mysterious ‘surfboard-shaped’ object orbiting moon. Can you guess what it is
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On