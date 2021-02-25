NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?
There is something exceptionally astounding about the various images shared by NASA that capture the beauty of the world outside our Blue Planet. They often seem absolutely unbelievable yet they possess the power to leave us awe-stuck. Such is this recent image shared on the official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. There is a possibility that the incredible image will leave you stunned.
“Get in. We’re going to the cosmic jewelry store!,” they tweeted. In the next few lines, the space agency described the details of the beautiful celestial body shown in the image. It is Necklace Nebula located around 15,000 light-years away.
“The Necklace Nebula is located around 15,000 light-years away. It’s the glowing aftermath of an exploded star, consisting of a bright ring that measures about 12 trillion miles across, dotted with dense, bright knots of gas that resemble diamonds in a necklace,” they added.
Take a look at the post:
Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 85,000 likes. People couldn’t stop commenting on the beauty of the nebula. Just like this Instagram user who shared, “Amazing.”
“How vast the universe is,” commented another. “Sensational, thank you for shared,” posted a third. “That is art,” said a fourth.
What do you think of the picture?
