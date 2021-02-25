IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?

The breathtaking picture of Necklace Nebula has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:42 PM IST

There is something exceptionally astounding about the various images shared by NASA that capture the beauty of the world outside our Blue Planet. They often seem absolutely unbelievable yet they possess the power to leave us awe-stuck. Such is this recent image shared on the official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. There is a possibility that the incredible image will leave you stunned.

“Get in. We’re going to the cosmic jewelry store!,” they tweeted. In the next few lines, the space agency described the details of the beautiful celestial body shown in the image. It is Necklace Nebula located around 15,000 light-years away.

“The Necklace Nebula is located around 15,000 light-years away. It’s the glowing aftermath of an exploded star, consisting of a bright ring that measures about 12 trillion miles across, dotted with dense, bright knots of gas that resemble diamonds in a necklace,” they added.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 85,000 likes. People couldn’t stop commenting on the beauty of the nebula. Just like this Instagram user who shared, “Amazing.”

“How vast the universe is,” commented another. “Sensational, thank you for shared,” posted a third. “That is art,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the picture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram pic

Related Stories

This image shows the parachute deployed during the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of Mars on Thursday, February 18, 2021.(AP)
This image shows the parachute deployed during the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of Mars on Thursday, February 18, 2021.(AP)
trending

Hidden message in parachute of NASA’s Mars rover decoded. Here’s what it says

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Systems engineer Ian Clark used a binary code to spell out the secret message in the orange and white strips of the 70-foot (21-meter) parachute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The breathtaking picture of Necklace Nebula has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now left people chuckling hard.(Screegrab)
The video has now left people chuckling hard.(Screegrab)
trending

'Mission cookie': Kid scales fridge to get snack, video is hilariously adorable

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:02 PM IST
“Yasss. And her celebration at the end,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
trending

Seal travels down sidewalk. Police rescues it, gives a ride back to shore

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:55 PM IST
A woman spotted the seal near her home in Charlottetown, Canada, and informed the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
trending

Wild bear rescued from abandoned pit by forest department officials in Odisha

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The ten-hour long operation by a team of forest officials started in the morning and ended in the evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

‘That is what gorilla laughter sounds like’: Zoo posts clip of animals wrestling

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The adorable video has now won people over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
trending

‘Big bird with a big story’: Amos the pelican gets forever home at Bronx Zoo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Amos the pelican was treated for his injuries and recovered, but can no longer fly or fully extend his right wing, and therefore cannot be released back into the wild.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows an elderly woman named Chellam and her grandson Akshay Partha Sarathy.(Instagram/@akshay_partha)
The image shows an elderly woman named Chellam and her grandson Akshay Partha Sarathy.(Instagram/@akshay_partha)
trending

Badshah posts clip of grandma and grandson dancing to Top Tucker

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana also liked the video of the grandma and grandson dancing duo shared by Badshah on his personal Instagram profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows lanterns made using ice.(Instagram/@clausdalby)
The image shows lanterns made using ice.(Instagram/@clausdalby)
trending

Artist creates ‘ice lanterns’ using water and balloons. Watch mesmerising video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:48 AM IST
The video prompted people to share all kinds of appreciative comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Tia holding her dad Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson's hand.(Instagram/@therock)
The image shows Tia holding her dad Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson's hand.(Instagram/@therock)
trending

The Rock tells daughter he is a dinosaur, her reaction will melt your heart

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Since being shared ten hours ago, the post has gathered more than 2.5 million likes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post has now prompted people to share various replies.(Facebook/@SuratCityTrafficPolice)
The post has now prompted people to share various replies.(Facebook/@SuratCityTrafficPolice)
trending

Surat Police uses Daft Punk reference to share road safety post

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:53 AM IST
There is a chance the image shared alongside the post may leave you giggling and also make you appreciate the department’s creativity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dad bringing food to her daughter.(Twitter/@sarsouura_)
The image shows the dad bringing food to her daughter.(Twitter/@sarsouura_)
trending

Dad treats daughter with different dishes as she works from home. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:36 AM IST
"Wow he's so great,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the man with the cat.(Reddit/aww)
The image shows the man with the cat.(Reddit/aww)
trending

Video shows kitty’s beard grooming session for human. It may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:27 AM IST
“We have a Meowsseuse here,” joked a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Magpie River in northern Quebec, which runs nearly 300 km (186 miles), was granted the rights this week by the local indigenous council. (representational image)(Pixabay)
The Magpie River in northern Quebec, which runs nearly 300 km (186 miles), was granted the rights this week by the local indigenous council. (representational image)(Pixabay)
trending

In a first, a Canadian river wins legal rights to safeguard the environment

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The river already powers a hydroelectric dam, and provincial energy corporation Hydro-Québec has previously explored plans for more development, leading local environmental groups to seek more concrete protections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/vellijanani)
The image shows Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/vellijanani)
trending

Woman’s hilarious rant on offices reopening has netizens in splits. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:22 PM IST
“Mere dil ka dard,” reads the simple caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Chase the cat clinging to his human.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
The image shows Chase the cat clinging to his human.(Instagram/@dontstopmeowing)
trending

Cat strongly denies to get off human's lap, clip is too cute to miss. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Every time the woman tries to remove Chase, he makes his denial clear with a stern meow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac