NASA sheds light on the Whirlpool Galaxy through a series of unseen images. Seen the viral pics yet?

NASA took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that show the beauty of the incredible Whirlpool Galaxy. The space agency shared that while some are composite images created with data from Chandra X-ray Observatory, others are prepared using Hubble Space Telescope’s data. NASA shared this image of the Whirlpool Galaxy on Instagram. This picture, along with a few other photos, has gone viral. (Instagram/@nasa)

“Shedding some light on spiral galaxies. At a distance of about 30 million light-years from Earth, the Whirlpool Galaxy is one of the brightest spirals in the night sky. This composite image of the Whirlpool Galaxy shows the majesty of its structure in a dramatic new way through several of NASA’s orbiting observatories,” NASA posted and wrote about the first image of the series on Instagram. In the following line, they urge netizens to “swipe through different spectra” to see the galaxy through “new lenses”.

“X-ray image of the Whirlpool galaxy. Chandra’s image highlights in purple the energetic central regions of the two interacting galaxies that are collectively called the Whirlpool Galaxy,” NASA added about the second image.

Take a look at the entire series of images of Whirlpool Galaxy here:

The post was shared about ten hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated nearly 7.5 lakh likes, and the numbers are increasing. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this post about the spiral galaxy?

“Our galaxy is also a spiral galaxy, right?” asked an Instagram user. NASA replied, “Correct! The Milky Way is also a spiral galaxy”.

Another shared, “I want to go there”.

A third added, “The images sent by NASA are extremely complex. Each image requires years of interpretation by scientists. Thank you, NASA”.

A fourth wrote, “These are so beautiful”.

What are your thoughts on these images of the Whirlpool Galaxy shared by NASA? Did the pictures leave you in awe?