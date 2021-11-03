Nasa’s latest post is all about the ‘eerie sounds’ of the Cosmic Reef. Watch

The Instagram page dedicated to Hubble Space Telescope, managed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who enjoy the videos and images that give a peek of the world outside our Blue Planet. Their latest post is another such gift and chances are you’ll love to unwrap it. What’s even more amusing is that the space agency’s share comes with a melodious twist. It is a sonification post of the Cosmic Reef.

“The beautifully eerie "sounds" of the Cosmic Reef bring color to life!” Nasa wrote and there is a possibility after watching the video you will agree.

In the next few lines, they explained more about the nebulae. “Hubble's 30th anniversary image shows two nebulae, NGC 2014 and NGC 2020. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to our own, the Cosmic Reef is 163,000 light-years away. The massive red nebula is a stellar nursery, while the smaller blue nebula is created from material ejected from the star at its center. Red indicates the presence of hydrogen and nitrogen, and blue indicates oxygen. In this sonification, blue was assigned higher pitches and red lower pitches,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared about 11 hours ago. Till now, it has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments, including a few Halloween-inspired ones. Many across the world recently celebrated this day on October 31.

“Looks like they had a happy Halloween up there,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sounds kinda scary compared to others,” posted another referring to the fact that Nasa often shares sonification videos. “I love it,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

