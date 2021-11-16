Home / Trending / Nasa’s latest share ‘takes’ you to an area with active star formation
Nasa’s latest share ‘takes’ you to an area with active star formation

Along with the post, Nasa also shared a stunning visualisation video.
The image is taken from the visualisation video by Nasa.
The image is taken from the visualisation video by Nasa.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 11:33 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The posts shared on the social media handles and pages managed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) are both amazing and educating. Case in point, their latest share about an “area with active star formation.” Shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the Hubble Space Telescope, the post is simply incredible.

“Now entering area with active star formation. Nearly 2,000 light-years from Earth in a relatively isolated area of our Milky Way Galaxy, this stunning nebula called Sharpless 2-106 is a bipolar star-forming region brought to life by the birth of a massive star,” they wrote.

In the next few lines they added more about it. “IRS 4, born roughly 100,000 years ago, spewed dust and hot gas across the nebula, resulting in a beautiful butterfly appearance. Amid the stellar activity, hundreds of low-mass brown dwarf stars were also found spread across the nebula’s gas, spanning over two light-years in distance,” they explained.

The space agency concluded the post by discussion how Hubble captured the breathtaking scene and how the scientific visualization was created.

The post has been shared about 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated nearly 36,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. People posted varied comments to showcase their reactions.

“Wow” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” expressed another. “Everything that you discover about the Cosmos is amazing and fabulous,” expressed a third. Many also posted fire or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

