Nasa’s shares pic of ‘night shining’ clouds taken from space, post goes viral

Nasa often takes to various social media platforms to share images taken from the outer space. Those are the pictures which never fail to captivate people. Case in point, their latest image of Noctilucent or "night shining" clouds which is nothing short of extraordinary and may make you say “Wow,” repeatedly.

“Pause. Do you like this view? We do, too. Noctilucent or 'night shining' clouds are forming in Earth's mesosphere in this May 29, 2016, photo from @ISS. These clouds form in between 47 to 53 miles (76 to 85 km) above our planet's surface, near the mesopause: a boundary of the mesosphere and thermosphere,” the space agency wrote. In the few following lines they explained about the image in detail.

Take a look at the full post and the image:

Since being posted on April 10, the share has gathered more than one million likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

All sorts of comments poured in on this incredible picture. Just like this one shared by European Space Agency. “We are playing some nice music while enjoying this amazing view! Can you guess the song?” they wrote. To which many shared the name of the song What a wonderful world by Louis Armstrong.

“It looks like an Opal,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow it is really beautiful,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the picture?

