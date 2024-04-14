NASA's Webb Telescope detects chemical ingredients of margaritas, vinegar on a protostar. See pic

In a fascinating discovery, NASA's Webb Telescope found similar chemical ingredients of margaritas, vinegar on a protostar. They took to Instagram to inform people about this mind-boggling find. These ingredients were found in two baby stars that have yet to form planets. Snapshot of the protostar shared by NASA.

As they shared the post, in the caption, the space agency informed us, "There are two servings in this discovery. This image shows the region near protostar IRAS 23385. Protostar IRAS 2A may be similar to the early stages of our own solar system. Chemicals identified around this protostar may also have been in the first stages of development of our solar system and later delivered to the primitive Earth."

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

While describing the image, NASA wrote, "Image of a molecular cloud region. The orange cloud is dense and bright near the top and grows darker and wispier toward the bottom. One bright star with short diffraction spikes and several dimmer stars are visible." (Also Read: NASA Hubble Telescope captures dazzling collection of stars, netizens stunned by universe's beauty)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 14. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: NASA sheds light on the Whirlpool Galaxy through a series of unseen images. Seen the viral pics yet?)

How did Instagram users react to it?

An individual wrote, "Then we can consider another exoplanet on the way? Or maybe planets that would eventually lead to develop life due to the presence of these chemicals?"

A second shared, "That looks like a snowflake only with gas."

"Gobsmacked again by the universe!" posted a third.

A fourth added, "What are those shapes? I've never seen shapes like that in space photos."

"Am I the only one that thinks the brightest dot (the star probably) looks like a pretty snowflake," said a fifth.