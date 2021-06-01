Home / Trending / Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ viral pic with their grandma
Natasa Stankovic and Suniel Shetty reacted to the post shared by Hardik Pandya on Instagram.(Instagram)
Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ viral pic with their grandma

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share the picture with his brother Krunal Pandya and their grandmother.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:00 PM IST

A sweet picture shared by cricketer Hardik Pandya on Instagram has now wowed netizens. The post has prompted people to share love-filled comments, including one from the cricketer’s wife Natasa Stankovic. The image shows Hardik Pandya with his brother Krunal Pandya and their grandmother. However, it is not just the picture which has won people over but also the caption that Hardik shared along with the picture. There is a possibility that his post will make you smile too.

“You guys still looking out for cuteness around?” Hardik Pandya wrote. Take a look at the share:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered more than a million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It also received a heart from actor Suniel Shetty.

Natasa Stankovic reacted to the picture with a heart emoticon. There were many who also shared the same while showcasing their reactions.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Hardik Pandya?

