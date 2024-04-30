Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi touches mother’s feet after getting appointed. Watch heartwarming video

A video of the newly appointed Chief of the Indian Navy, Dinesh Tripathi, was shared on social media. The clip captures a heartwarming moment between him and his mother, Rajni Tripathi. In the clip, he is seen seeking his mom's blessings by touching her feet. The image shows Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi touching his mother, Rajni Tripathi's feet after getting appointed. (X/@ANI)

ANI shared a video that shows him touching his mother's feet after being appointed. “Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi seeks blessings from his mother Rajni Tripathi ahead of taking charge as the new Indian Navy chief,” the news agency wrote.

In the video, the Navy Chief walks towards his mother, sitting in the audience. As he reaches her, he bows down and touches her feet. In response, his mom hugs him and plants a kiss on his forehead.

Tripathi was the Vice Chief of Navy Staff before taking charge of the service. He has done multiple important assignments in his around 40-year-long vast career and assumed his new office today, April 30.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the video has accumulated more than 73,000 views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected close to 3,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

While one person wrote, “This is way too wholesome”, another reacted using three heart emoticons.

An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985. The Admiral is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, where he was awarded the Thimmaiya Medal. He also attended the Naval Higher Command Course and Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Islands, in 2007-08, where he won the prestigious Robert E Bateman International Prize.

Navy Cheif Admiral Tripathi is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nausena Medal for devotion to duty. He is also a keen sportsman and avidly follows tennis, badminton, and cricket.

(With inputs from ANI)