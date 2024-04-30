New York entrepreneur’s post on mom’s journey from India to America in 1980 wins hearts

“My mom is an absolute legend,” this is what X user Sahil Bloom, a New York-based entrepreneur, wrote about his mother. In his post, he gave a glimpse into his mother’s life, who travelled all the way from Bengaluru, India, to America to create a life for herself and, subsequently, her family. The New York-based entrepreneur shared this picture of his mom, who travelled from India to America. (X/@SahilBloom)

“Born and raised in Bangalore, India. Secretly applied to college in the US and got a scholarship. Arrived in 1980 with no money to her name. Got her undergrad in two years and her master's in another two. Met an American guy and fell in love. They're happily married 42 years later and never go long without a kiss and an ‘I love you’ whispered between them,” Bloom wrote.

“Started and built a small business, raised two children, and now the proud grandmother to two grandsons. Still has the same energetic, party-loving, mischievous spirit of her youth. What a damn life. What a damn legacy,” he added. He shared the post to celebrate his mom’s birthday and wrapped it up by wishing, “Happy Birthday, Mama! Here's to you”.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected more than 3.1 lakh views. The share has further accumulated close to 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this son’s post on his mom’s journey?

“Happy Birthday to your mom! Thank you for sharing this story. Being an Indian, the story is so relatable. She lived the true American dream!” posted an X user.

“What a remarkable woman. Happy Birthday to Mom and to many, many more!” shared another.

“I created my current role because of my international classmates at Stanford. They do such a wonderful job enriching our campuses and culture,” expressed a third.

“Your mother's journey is a testament to her resilience, ambition, and zest for life,” commented a fourth.