News / Trending / Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar performs push-ups with NDA cadets, video goes viral. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 17, 2024 05:06 PM IST

A video of the Admiral R Hari Kumar with a few officers and cadets was shared on X by the official handle of the Indian Navy. Watch the clip here.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, joined the cadets from the Juliet Squadron of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in a round of push-ups on January 17. A video of the Admiral with a few officers and cadets was shared on X by the official handle of the Indian Navy.

CNS Admiral R Hari Kumar smiling towards the cadets. (X/@SpokespersonNavy)
"Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, visited his alma mater, the Juliet Squadron of #NationalDefenceAcademy & joined the celebrations of winning the Champion Chiefs of Staff Banner. An exhilarating moment as #CNS joined the enthusiastic cadets marking their triumph with traditional push-ups," wrote the Indian Navy as they shared the video. (Also Read: Navy gets its first India-made medium-altitude, long-endurance drone)

The clip shows the cadets enthusiastically doing push-ups with the Admiral. The video also shows him competing with other officers.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on January 17. Since being posted, it has gained more than 31,000 views. The post also has over 1,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: India's first indigenously manufactured UAV ‘Drishti 10 Starliner’ flagged off)

Check out what people said about the post:

An individual wrote, "The cadets have been left with a tale of a lifetime. When CNS visited the squadron."

A second shared, "They make it look so easy."

A third added, "This is such a wholesome video!"

"Proud moments. Jai Bharat," posted a fourth.

