Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar performs push-ups with NDA cadets, video goes viral. Watch

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, joined the cadets from the Juliet Squadron of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in a round of push-ups on January 17. A video of the Admiral with a few officers and cadets was shared on X by the official handle of the Indian Navy. CNS Admiral R Hari Kumar smiling towards the cadets. (X/@SpokespersonNavy)

"Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS, visited his alma mater, the Juliet Squadron of #NationalDefenceAcademy & joined the celebrations of winning the Champion Chiefs of Staff Banner. An exhilarating moment as #CNS joined the enthusiastic cadets marking their triumph with traditional push-ups," wrote the Indian Navy as they shared the video. (Also Read: Navy gets its first India-made medium-altitude, long-endurance drone)

The clip shows the cadets enthusiastically doing push-ups with the Admiral. The video also shows him competing with other officers.

This post was shared on January 17. Since being posted, it has gained more than 31,000 views. The post also has over 1,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: India's first indigenously manufactured UAV ‘Drishti 10 Starliner’ flagged off)

An individual wrote, "The cadets have been left with a tale of a lifetime. When CNS visited the squadron."

A second shared, "They make it look so easy."

A third added, "This is such a wholesome video!"

"Proud moments. Jai Bharat," posted a fourth.