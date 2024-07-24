 Nepal plane crash: Shocking video shows exact moment Saurya Airlines plane went down in Kathmandu | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nepal plane crash: Shocking video shows exact moment Saurya Airlines plane went down in Kathmandu

Edited by Sanya Jain
Jul 24, 2024 01:22 PM IST

A shocking video has captured the exact moment a Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff at Nepal's Kathmandu airport on July 24.

A shocking video has captured the exact moment a Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff at Nepal's Kathmandu airport this morning. Nineteen people, including crew, were on board the Pokhara-bound flight which crashed around 11 am at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. At least 18 are believed to have died in the crash, according to local media reports.

Nepal plane crash: An aircraft crashed during take-off from Kathmandu airport.(X/@NirajNPL)
Nepal plane crash: An aircraft crashed during take-off from Kathmandu airport.(X/@NirajNPL)

A video shows the Saurya Airlines plane crashing in a burst of flames soon after take-off. Clouds of grey smoke billowed from the aircraft after the crash.

The pilot of the plane is reportedly the sole survivor of the crash. He was taken to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment, reported AFP.

"Eighteen bodies have been recovered, including one foreigner," police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP. "We are in the process of taking them for post-mortem."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Nepal plane crash: Shocking video shows exact moment Saurya Airlines plane went down in Kathmandu
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On