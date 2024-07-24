Nepal plane crash: Shocking video shows exact moment Saurya Airlines plane went down in Kathmandu

A shocking video has captured the exact moment a Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff at Nepal's Kathmandu airport this morning. Nineteen people, including crew, were on board the Pokhara-bound flight which crashed around 11 am at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. At least 18 are believed to have died in the crash, according to local media reports. Nepal plane crash: An aircraft crashed during take-off from Kathmandu airport.(X/@NirajNPL)

A video shows the Saurya Airlines plane crashing in a burst of flames soon after take-off. Clouds of grey smoke billowed from the aircraft after the crash.

The pilot of the plane is reportedly the sole survivor of the crash. He was taken to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment, reported AFP.

"Eighteen bodies have been recovered, including one foreigner," police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP. "We are in the process of taking them for post-mortem."