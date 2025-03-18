Nestle India hiring candidates for 5-10 LPA? MD Suresh Narayanan calls job posting ‘complete fake’

A LinkedIn post inviting candidates to appear for interviews for Nestle India has surfaced on social media. The post claims that the company is recruiting employees for multiple positions, and the salary ranges between ₹5 and ₹10 lakh per year. However, Nestle India Chairman and MD Suresh Narayanan has confirmed that the job postings are fake, cautioning “young and aspiring talents” not to respond to such “pop-ups.” Nestle Indian Chairman and MD Suresh Narayanan called out a fake job posting on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Suresh Narayanan)

The post Narayanan responded to is shared by a LinkedIn user, Pooja Dayal, whose bio claims she is a recruitment specialist. “Hi All, We are hiring for Multiple Positions in Nestle. Virtual Interview on 17th to 18th March 2025 | Timing:- 04:00 PM,” she wrote. She also listed several job roles, claiming Nestle is hiring for those positions.

Rehearing the post, Narayanan wrote, “This advert for Nestle India jobs is a complete fake, totally untrue and grossly misleading. Appealing to all young and aspiring talent NOT to respond to this or any advert of this kind that might pop up!”

“As the CMD for Nestle India, I don’t want any youngster from anywhere to be duped by the lofty offers made! Hence please do not respond, and the reason I am personally intervening is my concern for you,” he added.

Check out the full post here:

Nestle India MD Suresh Narayanan reacts to a LinkedIn post. (Screengrab (LinkedIn))

How did social media react?

“Suresh Narayanan, I have seen several posts where people farm engagement in the name of hiring; they simply post pictures of girls in front of the office building to lure innocent candidates. The result? They take our email ID and phone number for other purposes; they even sell our data to other firms for money. They can’t fool me. I am familiar with their game,” an individual wrote. Another added, “Appreciate the upfront clarification. I have seen similar posts for quite some time for many companies. Hope young job seekers take note of fake job postings.”

A third expressed, “Sir. I hope you take strong legal action against such fake posts.” A fourth shared, “Thanks for looking out for future generations. Being in your position, I have not come across too many making this effort for freshers. One of our favourite brands, Nestle, is in the right hands.”

The same LinkedIn account, Pooja Dayal, shared another job posting just after the MD’s post. Like the previous one, it claims Nestle is hiring candidates across multiple positions. The account is filled with similar pop-up interviews for various reputed companies across India.