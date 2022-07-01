Netflix briefly crashes after Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 releases, people react

Netflix series Stranger Things has amassed a huge fan following across the world since its release. Today, about an hour ago, volume two of its fourth season was released. People eagerly waiting for the show didn’t waste time to rush to the OTT platform to watch what happens in their favourite series. While many took to Twitter to share their reaction to the series, some posted about how Netflix momentarily crashed and they were unable to stream the new episode for some time.

This Twitter user shared a picture of a dog holding a knife and wrote this while sharing their reaction to the OTT platform crashing:

An individual posted how they are feeling through this meme:

ITS BEEN 5 MINUTES HOW DID WE CRASH NETFLIX ALREADY 😭 #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/HdQIn54AsU — c: (@hopewrlfd) July 1, 2022

What happens when you enthusiastically wait for a show and the platform showing it crashes? You take to Twitter and share posts like this:

I did not just count down the seconds like it’s New Years for Netflix to crash #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/uP6Vylac6p — idk (@squidwardsprof1) July 1, 2022

Take a look at other posts that people shared:

Me pretending idc abt the netflix crash so it could load faster 💀#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/fLcWvEra9Q — E👑 (@notable_preppy) July 1, 2022

DID NETFLIX GO DOWN?!? DID IT CRASH FOR EVERYONE ELSE?!? pic.twitter.com/8biwXO2ox9 — summer 🦋💫 (@soulysummer) July 1, 2022

i knew it would crash netflix let me in!!??? pic.twitter.com/PkosH8ViNZ — feebs 🦇 (@euphorichotch) July 1, 2022

i cant believe yall made netflix crash pic.twitter.com/Cjr4mWU7uo — erin (@MCAVOHYS) July 1, 2022

Stranger Things is a science fiction series that is set in the 80s and tells the story of a small town. The story revolves around the lives of a few friends who uncover secret governmental experiments, a portal to another world and scary monsters after one of their friends mysteriously disappears.