Netizens have mixed reactions for British chef’s grape pizza. Would you try it?
If you’re a regular on Twitter, you probably have come across several culinary experiments showcased by netizens. While some of them received strong reactions, many of those fusion dishes were liked by people. Now, another odd dish has grabbed the attention of tweeple and has sparked mixed reactions among them. Shared by British chef Jamie Oliver, the dish consists of grapes on a pizza.
The video shared by Oliver shows him making the pizza from scratch. Along with sausages, he puts grapes as toppings on the pizza. The odd recipe may leave you with varied thoughts.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on March 2, the video has garnered over 47,000 views and several comments.
Oliver also tweeted a poll, asking netizens about their opinion of the pizza. Incidentally most of the people voted that the odd concoction was just not their cup of tea.
Check out the poll results
Here’s how people reacted to the tweet
Would you try this grape pizza?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens have mixed reactions for British chef’s grape pizza. Would you try it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shocking video shows black panther dragging dog away in Coonoor. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nobel Prize organisation shares clip of women who have changed the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet this social worker from Indore who rehabilitates elderly people in need
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat’s spa day with human gets interrupted, it reacts in a hilarious way. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American chef cooks Indian dishes for son-in-law’s birthday, wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women’s Day 2021: Smriti Irani thanks women with this special post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoys hike sitting on best buddy dog’s back. Watch absolutely adorable clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa posts pic of majestic galaxy discovered in 1876, shares interesting facts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eshna Kutty hula hoops while wearing a flowy skirt, video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat missing from New Jersey for four years found at Pittsburgh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman finds entire apartment behind bathroom mirror. Post may make you gasp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man adopts macaw at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid scores goal in ice hockey in the cutest way. Netizens are rooting for him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycling for humanity: Manipur man cycles to raise funds for people in need
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox