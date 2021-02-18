Netizens sink in nostalgia as Courteney Cox plays 'Friends' theme song on piano
American actor Courteney Cox, who is best known for starring as Monica in the iconic sitcom 'Friends', on Thursday showcased her piano prowess and treated fans to her rendition of the show's popular theme song, 'I'll Be There for You,' by The Rembrandts.
The much-loved sitcom spurred many scenes, lines, and settings that have withstood the test of time. And ahead of the upcoming 'Friends' reunion special on HBO Max, Cox took to Instagram to put her own spin on the classic tune, playing the song on a piano alongside musician Joel Taylor on the guitar.
The clip starts with Cox performing four claps, which is arguably the best-known part of the tune, before diving into some fast-paced chords while Taylor strummed along. The video ends when dialogue audio from the show plays, surprising the 'Scream' actor.
"Oh, that was Chandler," she said, referencing Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing, after realising what the sound was. "How'd I do?" she asked in the caption.
According to the celebrity reactions in the comments, Cox did pretty well. "OMG OMG," wrote David Beckham, adding flame emojis, as well as smiling faces with hearts for eyes.
"Hahaha," said 'Queer Eye' star Tan France. "Yessss.This is amazing," wrote actor Beth Behrs. 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star Mariska Hargitay added, "So awesome court!"
Earlier, in celebration of Thanksgiving, Cox also recreated a famous 'Friends' moment when she put her entire head into a raw turkey, reported Fox News. She later shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing how she managed to encase her noggin in poultry.
The American sitcom was touted as one of the most popular ones and is still the talk of the town among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars back together.
Apart from Cox and Perry, the show also featured Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. The beloved sitcom ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004. It followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Million-year-old Siberian mammoth teeth yield oldest DNA ever recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens sink in nostalgia as Courteney Cox plays 'Friends' theme song on piano
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amul doodle features Pawri Horai Hai girl having some ‘pav tea’. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat gains ‘angel wings’ after saving human siblings from poisonous snake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas residents rescue thousands of sea turtles stunned by severe cold. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video captures mesmerising beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo, may make you groove too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man builds special robot to take care of ailing dog in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man’s soulful Bollywood medley on violin may leave you teary-eyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai street vendor’s drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ gets thumbs-up from netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘jugaad champion title’ leaves people with thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get ready to 'rock and unroll’ with Redd the orangutan in this delightful clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows some dinosaur migration was delayed by climate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier’s lip-syncing video is Instagram’s new love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox