Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Newlyweds, 50-year-old cancer survivor among victims claimed by horror plane crash in South Korea

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 31, 2024 11:21 AM IST

The plane that crashed in South Korea had 175 passengers and six crew members on board. 179 people died, two survived.

The horror plane crash in South Korea claimed 179 lives out of 181 on board. A three-year-old boy, a 79-year-old man, a woman who survived cancer, and newlyweds were among the passengers who couldn't survive the crash that is being called one of the country’s worst.

The wreckage of a Boeing 737-800 plane operated by South Korean budget airline Jeju Air lies at Muan International Airport. The plane crashed, killing 179 people. (AP)
The wreckage of a Boeing 737-800 plane operated by South Korean budget airline Jeju Air lies at Muan International Airport. The plane crashed, killing 179 people. (AP)

According to the Korea Herald, the newlyweds were returning from their honeymoon when they died in the crash. They tied the knot just two weeks before the fateful day. With them, a 50-year-old woman also lost her life. Tragically, she was on a trip to Thailand after undergoing a year of cancer treatment and defeating the deadly disease. It was her first overseas trip in three years. She went on the last one with her husband, who had passed away earlier.

Also Read: Haunting final photo of 3-year-old boy killed in South Korea plane crash that claimed 179 lives

“Oldest victim”

The outlet reported that the oldest person who lost his life in the crash was 79 years old. He was returning from a trip that his family arranged. Beside the man, his wife, daughters, one son-in-law and grandkids were also on the flight.

Also Read: 'Should I say my last words': Passenger’s chilling final message before horrifying South Korea plane crash revealed

Reportedly, 41 passengers were on the return leg of their journey. They were part of a package tour that started from Muan International Airport on December 25.

About 103 of the passengers were aged 50 or above, and 14 were under 20. The country's Ministry of Education announced that four of the victims were in elementary school. The ministry added that three were also in middle school, three were in high school, and one was still attending a daycare centre.

The Jeju Air flight was arriving from Thailand with 175 passengers and six crew members. Two flight staff survived and are in hospital.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
