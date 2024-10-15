Nikal de’: Old woman in Madhya Pradesh village forces foreigner to remove her earrings for this unexpected reason

Interactions between Indian villagers and foreign tourists exploring the country often result in heartwarming scenes. This video is a beautiful example of cultural exchange, capturing an elderly villager’s concern for a foreigner. The image shows an old woman in a Madhya Pradesh village asking a foreigner to remove her earrings. (Instagram/@saloni_abraham)

Instagram user Saloni Abraham posted the video with a descriptive caption that adds context. “I called my friend to Madhya Pradesh so I could show her one of the raw sides of India. While we wanted to play with the baby goats in a very small village of 10-12 houses, these old ladies were quite astonished to see a foreigner and her piercings,” Abraham wrote.

“As the old women’s ear got teared apart just by wearing some kind of earrings she was advising my friend to remove it to save the ear,” the Instagram user added.

What does the video show?

“Nikal de usko (Take them off),” an elderly woman says to a foreigner wearing big hoop earrings. As the latter complies and tries handing the earrings to the former, she refuses, adding, “Main nehi pakadta (I won't hold).” Another villager joins them, takes one of the earrings, and exclaims that it is heavy.

The first woman then advises that if the foreigner continues wearing such heavy earnings, her earlobe can get severely stretched or split, showing her own as an example. The video ends with everyone involved laughing.

How did social media users react?

“The old ladies are asking to remove the heavy earrings as they hurt the ears. She explained how her ears were cut due to heavy earrings. That's how they show love,” posted an Instagram user.

Many social media users resonated with the old lady's concern. One user commented, “Old lady is worried about her ear,” While another added, “Always thinking about others. Last generation.”

“She says if she continues to wear them, her ears will become like grandma's. It's better not to wear it. She is so concerned,” wrote a fourth.

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has touched people's hearts. It has accumulated over 3.2 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected close to 9000 likes.

