Nikhil Kamath’s Valentine Day post is for…no, not rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty

As the world celebrates Valentine’s Day, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post—but it wasn’t dedicated to his rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty. Instead, Kamath used the occasion to express admiration for India’s young entrepreneurs. Nikhil Kamath’s Valentine’s post praised young entrepreneurs.(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

Kamath’s heartfelt post for young founders

Sharing a few pictures from a recent event, Kamath wrote, “The big takeaway from a full day with India’s brightest under age 25 is that I feel like an idiot (need to stop running around doing random meetings and spend more time with these guys). This generation is soo much smarter than mine. If this is going to be new India, India is going to be just fine. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone @thewtfund.”

Check out the post here:

Kamath’s post highlighted his appreciation for young entrepreneurs and their innovative approach to business.

WTFund’s second cohort launched

WTFund, backed by Kamath, has selected 22 founders across nine startups for its latest round.

The programme offers up to ₹20 lakh in grant funding, along with mentorship and strategic support, to help early-stage startups scale their operations and create a lasting impact.

A vision for young entrepreneurs

Explaining the fund’s vision, Kamath stated, “Entrepreneurs can build at any age, but there’s something about being young—the audacity, the relentless energy, the willingness to take risks before the world tells you otherwise. With Cohort 2, we’re backing founders who aren’t just dreaming of change but are actually building it.”

Startups driving innovation

The second cohort includes entrepreneurs from over 50 cities, spanning Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 locations. These startups cover diverse sectors such as Tech/SaaS, D2C, EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, and CleanTech. Notably, six of the selected startups are working on AI-based solutions.

Last year’s first cohort supported 13 startups, helping them refine their business models, expand their teams, and attract further investments. Some of those founders have now transitioned into mentors for the new batch, reinforcing WTFund’s mission to build a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem.