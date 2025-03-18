Nilgai casually roams through Delhi streets, leaves onlookers in disbelief. Video

Delhi residents were left stunned when a nilgai was spotted casually roaming the streets of Adarsh Nagar, a locality in the northern part of the city. The rare sighting, which seemed almost surreal, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. A nilgai was spotted roaming Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, stunning locals. (Instagram/kakuchauhan)

The footage, shared by Instagram user KakuSahil Chauhan (@kakuchauhan), shows the antelope wandering through lanes 3 and 4 of Adarsh Nagar. The clip appears to have been filmed by a person riding a scooter, following the wild animal as it calmly explored the urban landscape.

Passersby react to the unusual sight

Despite the sheer size of the nilgai, some pedestrians seemed surprisingly indifferent as it trotted past them. One of the most amusing moments in the video featured a black stray cow, which appeared startled at the unexpected visitor and swiftly turned a corner to avoid any confrontation.

Interestingly, the nilgai appeared quite composed, showing no signs of distress as it navigated through the streets. It almost seemed as though the animal was accustomed to human presence, unfazed by the attention it received from curious onlookers.

Take a look here at the video:

Reactions from internet

The video has taken social media by storm, racking up a staggering 4.5 million views. Users flooded the comments section with a mix of amusement, concern, and bewilderment.

One user jokingly remarked, “Delhi’s traffic is evolving. Now even nilgais are using the roads.” Another quipped, “Imagine running late for work and a nilgai overtakes you!”

Many expressed concern for the animal’s safety, with one comment reading, “Poor thing must be so lost. I hope it was safely rescued.” Another added, “The authorities should step in and ensure it is relocated to a safer environment.”

Some, however, were simply in awe of the surreal moment. “You never know what you’ll see on Delhi’s streets. This is incredible!” one user wrote. Another summed up the sentiment with, “Only in India!”