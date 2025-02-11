Caught on camera: Leopard rams into bike-borne milkman while crossing road in Udaipur

Panic gripped Rajasthan’s Udaipur city after a leopard was spotted near a residential area on Sunday night. The big cat’s presence came to light in a shocking manner when it collided with a bike-borne milkman while crossing a road. A bike hit a leopard in Udaipur, leaving both the milkman and the big cat injured.(X/@sunillp20)

Leopard collides with motorbike

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, capturing the chilling moment when the leopard dashed across the Shilpgram main road and collided head-on with a speeding motorcycle. The impact of the accident left both the milkman and the leopard injured.

According to a News18 report, the incident took place around 8:00 pm when the leopard leapt from a boundary wall at 7:54 pm and attempted to cross the road. At the same time, the milkman, riding his bike, emerged from the opposite direction, leading to an unavoidable collision. The video shows the milkman being thrown off his bike, with milk spilling across the road. The injured leopard struggled to get back on its feet before eventually limping away into the darkness.

Watch the clip here:

Locals hesitate before helping the injured man

Eyewitnesses in the area initially rushed towards the injured milkman but quickly retreated, fearing the leopard’s presence nearby. A passing car also hesitated before finally stopping to check on the man. Moments later, a few locals mustered the courage to return, and one of them helped the milkman to safety.

Growing concerns over leopard sightings in Udaipur

This is not the first time Udaipur has witnessed such a leopard sighting. According to News18, the city has seen a surge in leopard encounters in recent months. Just last month, around 10 people reportedly lost their lives in leopard attacks, raising serious concerns over human-wildlife conflict in the region.