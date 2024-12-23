Nita Ambani to speak at Harvard India Conference 2025, internet says ‘absolutely huge’

Nita Ambani has joined the list of illustrious Indians who will take the stage at the India Conference at Harvard 2025. The chairperson of Reliance Foundation will travel to the United States in February 2025 to take part in the annual conference. Nita Ambani will speak at the India Conference at Harvard 2025(Facebook/DAISMumbai)

About the India Conference at Harvard

The India Conference is a student-led initiative at the Ivy League Harvard University. This global conference is a place to discuss and dissect Indian business, policy and culture while putting the spotlight on the country’s emergence as a leading international player.

For the past 21 years, students from across Harvard have come together to bring experts from various sectors – including business, economy, and culture – to provide insights into India’s role at a global scale. In its 22nd edition, several high-profile speakers will take the stage at the India Conference at Harvard 2025.

The conference will take place on February 15 and 16, 2025, at the Harvard Kennedy School. Tickets for the conference are priced between $50 to $120.

Nita Ambani at Harvard

Nita Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians, is among the people who will speak at the 22nd edition of the Harvard India Conference.

The official Instagram page of the conference announced her inclusion in the speakers list this Sunday, introducing her as an “educationist, philanthropist, businesswoman, and patron of the arts.”

“As Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, she has impacted nearly 80 million lives through initiatives in rural transformation, health, education, sports, women empowerment, disaster management, arts, and urban renewal,” read the announcement.

The Instagram post touched upon various aspects of Nita Ambani’s life, including her role as a passionate educator who leads 15 schools and the founder of the globally acclaimed Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. It also spoke about her role in the International Olympic Committee.

News of her inclusion in the speakers list was met with enthusiasm on Instagram, with one user calling it “absolutely huge,” and others saying they were excited to hear her speak.

“This is amazing,” read one comment on Instagram. “Beyond excited,” another said.

Other prominent speakers at the conference include designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund Founding Partner Anjali Bansal, BluSmart co-founder Punit Goyal, and Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor, among others.