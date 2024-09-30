Nita Ambani's star-studded birthday surprise for Deepa Malik and Sarabjot Singh, ft Ranveer Singh

Sporting legend Deepa Malik, who turned 54 on Monday, got a birthday surprise at Antilia, the palatial Mumbai residence of billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The Reliance Foundation hosted United in Triumph, a glittering event to honour Olympians and Paralympians who represented India this year. At the event on Sunday night, the Ambanis got birthday cakes for Malik as well as ace shooter Sarabjot Singh, who won a bronze medal at Paris 2024 Olympics alongside Manu Bhaker. Singh turns 31. Deepa Malik, at Antilia, rang in her birthday with Nita Ambani, Ranveer Singh and B Praak.(Instagram/deepa_paralympian)

To make the celebrations brighter, actor Ranveer Singh and singer B Praak sang the iconic birthday song "Baar baar din yeh aaye" for Malik and Singh.

Malik shared snippets of the cake cutting, saying she could not have thought of a grander celebration than what happened on Sunday.

"Couldn't have dreamt of a bigger celebration of my birthday. Nita Ambani mam, at Ambani home Antilia, got the cake cutting done right at midnight hour with B Praak and Ranveer Singh singing happy birthday along with Paris 2024 Olympians and Paralympians." she wrote on Instagram.

"Sharing my birthday with Olympic shooter Sarabjot Singh. Life is beautiful and almighty is kind."

Nita Ambani, who fed her a spoon of cake, also sang along to Malik and Singh.

Take a look at the celebrations:

(Also Read: Nita Ambani poses with Manu Bhaker, Neeraj Chopra at Antilia. Radhika Merchant seen in inside pics)

At the United in Triumph event, India's Olympic and Paralympic champions, including Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Murlikant Petkar (India's first-ever Paralympic Gold medallist), and Devendra Jhajharia (the first Indian to win two Paralympic Golds and President of the Paralympic Committee of India), along with Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Dharambir Nain, Navdeep Singh, and Praveen Kumar were present.

Others who attended included sporting legends Deepa Malik, Sania Mirza, Karnam Malleswari, Pullela Gopichand and Harbhajan Singh.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aryan were the Bollywood stars in attendance.