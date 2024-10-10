Nita and Mukesh Ambani pay last respects to Ratan Tata, meet Noel Tata, N Chandrasekaran

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani arrived at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay respects to Ratan Tata, who passed away late last night at the age of 86. The Ambani family reached NCPA where Ratan Tata's mortal remains are kept ahead of his funeral.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani also met Tata's half-brother Noel Tata and chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group N Chandrasekaran. The Ambanis can been seen folding their hands in a sombre greeting to the two men before offering a floral wreath.

After the news of Tata's demise broke, Industrialist Mukesh Ambani was among the first industry stalwarts to share his condolences.

Watch the moment the Ambani family arrived at NCPA:

“It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend,” Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

“Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied. Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good,” he said.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, had arrived at NCPA with her husband Anand Piramal.

Among those present at NCPA were Maharashtra politicians Raj Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinder and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Ratan Tata’s half-brother, Jimmy Naval Tata, pictured in a wheelchair, was also photographed. Tata's close aide and assistant Shantanu Naidu also reached NCPA.

Tata’s last rites will be performed at Mumbai’s Worli Crematorium at 4 pm today.