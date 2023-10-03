Nitin Gadkari takes a ride on hydrogen-powered bus in Prague, netizens react

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took a test drive on the Skoda’s hydrogen-powered bus in Prague. The office of Nitin Gadkari took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share some pictures and a video of his ride. Expectedly, netizens flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. While an individual requested that all school and state-run buses run on hydrogen in the coming years, another enquired about the mass-scale production of hydrogen cars. Nitin Gadkari taking a test drive on a hydrogen bus. (X/@OfficeOfNG)

“Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji took a test drive in a Hydrogen Bus by Skoda in Prague, Czech Republic today, showcasing India’s commitment to exploring sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions,” reads the caption written alongside the pictures shared on X by the office of Nitin Gadkari. The pictures show Gadkari posing with the bus and interacting with the officials present there.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The account even shared a video of the minister taking a ride in the Hydrogen bus. “Hydrogen buses hold significant promise in reducing carbon emissions and addressing environmental concerns, contributing to a cleaner and greener future.”

In the video, the minister is seated on the bus while officials surround him, standing. One of the officials is heard asking about the distance the bus can cover on a single charge.

Watch Union Minister Nitin Gadkari taking a test drive on a Hydrogen bus below:

Both tweets, since being shared a few hours ago, have accumulated scores of likes. Many even took to the comments section of the tweets to share their thoughts.

Here’s how X users reacted to the minister’s tweets:

“Inspiring,” posted an individual.

Another enquired, “When can we expect Hydrogen cars in mass scale production?”

“Make all school buses and govt run buses Hydrogen fuel cell in next 5 years,” suggested a third.

A fourth commented, “How are we making hydrogen? Is that process green enough?”

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is on an official tour to the Czech Republic. He attended the Ministerial session on Road Safety at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague. Additionally, he is set to engage with international organizations, industry, academia, and other stakeholders in road transport and related issues.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON