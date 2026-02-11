‘No debt, no EMI’: Kerala woman lists 10 reasons for moving back from Dubai to India

At a time when many Indians continue to seek opportunities abroad, some NRIs are choosing to return home in search of stability and balance. One such story is that of Leeba Subin, who recently moved back to Kerala from Dubai with her family and outlined the reasons behind the decision in an Instagram post. Leeba Subin outlined the reasons behind the decision in an Instagram post. (Instagram/@unfilteredvoiceswithinme)

“This was not an impulsive decision,” Leeba said, adding, “It was about timing, alignment, and mental peace.”

Leeba said that the turning point came when their visa renewal coincided with their house rent renewal in the UAE. The overlap prompted the family to pause and reassess their priorities. “That pause forced us to look at everything calmly, practically, and honestly together as a family, and especially as partners,” she explained.

Education was another key factor. Leeba said that she found an international-level school just 3 kilometres from their home in Kerala, with an easy 10-minute commute and classes starting at 8:30 am. In contrast, their child previously had to leave home at 6 am and travel nearly 90 minutes each day in Dubai.

Housing also made the transition smoother. The family had completed construction of their villa in Kerala in 2021, eliminating rental pressures. Living in an independent home also revived something they felt was missing abroad - everyday social interactions, supportive neighbours, and a stronger sense of community, she said.