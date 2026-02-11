‘No debt, no EMI’: Kerala woman lists 10 reasons for moving back from Dubai to India
A Kerala woman who recently moved back from Dubai shared how rising costs, schooling and debt-free living drove her decision to return to India.
At a time when many Indians continue to seek opportunities abroad, some NRIs are choosing to return home in search of stability and balance. One such story is that of Leeba Subin, who recently moved back to Kerala from Dubai with her family and outlined the reasons behind the decision in an Instagram post.
“This was not an impulsive decision,” Leeba said, adding, “It was about timing, alignment, and mental peace.”
Leeba said that the turning point came when their visa renewal coincided with their house rent renewal in the UAE. The overlap prompted the family to pause and reassess their priorities. “That pause forced us to look at everything calmly, practically, and honestly together as a family, and especially as partners,” she explained.
Education was another key factor. Leeba said that she found an international-level school just 3 kilometres from their home in Kerala, with an easy 10-minute commute and classes starting at 8:30 am. In contrast, their child previously had to leave home at 6 am and travel nearly 90 minutes each day in Dubai.
Housing also made the transition smoother. The family had completed construction of their villa in Kerala in 2021, eliminating rental pressures. Living in an independent home also revived something they felt was missing abroad - everyday social interactions, supportive neighbours, and a stronger sense of community, she said.
Reasons for moving back from the UAE to India
Further, Leeba said that financial relief became one of the most significant outcomes of the move. Relocating allowed the family to close their remaining home loan. “Today, we are in a no-debt, no-EMI situation. That mental freedom mattered more than we realised at the time,” Leeba said.
Being closer to ageing parents was another important consideration. With their parents now in their 70s and 80s, proximity feels “more like a privilege than a responsibility,” she noted.
The family also planned for their child’s future. According to Leeba, many NRI families eventually send their children back to India after Class 10 or 12. Returning earlier allows for a smoother cultural and academic adjustment if higher studies abroad are considered later.
Professionally, the shift was feasible because Leeba co-founded an online business 8 years ago, making her work location-independent. “India works just as well,” she wrote.
Preparation played a crucial role. The family built a 6-to7-month emergency fund, secured health insurance, started retirement planning, and maintained SIPs for their child’s education before relocating. “This is not a formula I’m sharing—it’s simply our reality,” she said.
Leeba emphasised that the decision was not about comparing countries but about sustainability. “Sometimes, the decision isn’t about where life looks better, but where it actually feels sustainable,” she said.
HT.com has reached out to Leeba Subin. The aricle will be updated once a response is received.
