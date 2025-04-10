'No one knows why I’m bleeding': Woman suffers 1,000-day period before uncovering shocking cause

For most women, menstrual cycles follow a predictable pattern, occurring every 21 to 35 days and lasting between two and seven days. However, for TikTok creator Poppy (@poppy_the_plant), this natural process spiralled into an unrelenting ordeal that stretched for more than 1,000 days, reported the New York Post. After a year of constant bleeding, doctors performed a hysteroscopy.(TikTok)

Her struggle began nearly three years ago when she experienced two straight weeks of heavy bleeding. Concerned, she sought medical help, only to be told to wait another week and see if it would resolve on its own.

When the bleeding persisted, she was prescribed medication meant to stop the flow. “Spoiler alert: it didn’t,” Poppy said.

Also read: Indian CEO spends ₹46 lakh on license plate, unveils flashy new Lamborghini Urus. Watch

Over the following months, she visited multiple doctors, underwent various tests, and tried different treatments. But each time, the bleeding continued.

The search for answers

A transvaginal ultrasound revealed cysts on her ovaries, which her doctor suspected could be the cause of her prolonged bleeding and other symptoms.

“My iron levels? Rock bottom. The cramps? Awful,” Poppy explained. “All of my muscles hurt, my bones hurt. I have constant headaches, constant nausea.”

Despite this discovery, her condition did not improve. After a year of constant bleeding, doctors performed a hysteroscopy—an internal examination of the uterus using a small camera. Yet again, they found no clear explanation.

As her health deteriorated, so did her mental well-being. “My mental health has taken almost as big a hit as my physical health throughout this whole situation,” she admitted. “There’s been times where I’ve not wanted to be here anymore.”

Followers help diagnose

It wasn’t until nearly three years into her struggle—on day 950 of non-stop bleeding—that Poppy came across a potential answer, thanks to her TikTok followers.

“Turns out, I have something called a heart-shaped uterus, and that could be the cause of all my f–king problems,” she said. “This was something that was picked up on my very first ultrasound on month three or four of bleeding.”

Also known as a bicornuate uterus, this rare congenital condition affects less than 5% of women. Instead of a single uterine cavity, the uterus is divided into two chambers, which can sometimes lead to prolonged bleeding, painful periods, and pregnancy complications.

Many women with this condition are unaware of it until they experience recurrent miscarriages or fertility issues. In Poppy’s case, it may have been the hidden cause behind her years-long struggle—one that was overlooked in her earliest medical scans.

Though Poppy now has a possible explanation, she is still navigating her condition. She has tried various treatments, including an intrauterine device (IUD) and additional medications, but so far, nothing has provided lasting relief.

Her journey has not only tested her patience but also her finances. “I am keeping my local shop in business purely with the amount of pads I’m buying,” she joked.

Also read: Meta US employee slams India’s tech recruitment scene: ‘Typical India wala hisab’