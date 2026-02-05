Noida man warns 9-to-5 employees after losing money in side hustle selling eggs, juice outside gym

A Noida man has warned 9-to-5 employees to think twice before pouring money into a side hustle, saying that it could turn out to be a loss-making exercise without proper market research. Vishwas Verma’s advice was rooted in personal experience — the Noida man revealed that he once started a shop selling eggs and juice outside a gym. A Noida man's side hustle selling eggs and juice failed to turn a profit (Representational image via AI)

“Like many of us, I once believed small businesses are easy money...quick maths, instant profit. I believed it too… until I ran one myself,” he said in an Instagram post.

Noida man’s personal experience Verma revealed that his brush with entrepreneurship began when he spotted a shop lying vacant near his gym. “The gym was in the basement, and so was the shop,” he said in his Instagram video, speaking in Hindi.

Verma said that the rent for the shop was just ₹10,000. He teamed up with a friend to open a small business selling health food, thinking it would do well with the gym-going crowd.

“We went into it without thinking,” he said. “We both thought that the ₹10,000 rent is low, and we have surplus income, so we started this business.”

A loss-making exercise Unfortunately for Verma and his partner, their side hustle did not bring any money. “We sold juice, we sold protein shakes, we sold eggs,” he said.

“We hit our first roadblock, for example, while selling juice. So I started selling pineapple juice. But do you know the rate for a pineapple in the market? The price changes daily, so we couldn’t understand how much to price our juice at,” he said.