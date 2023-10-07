Norwegian family finds artefacts from Viking-era while looking for lost earring

A family’s quest to find a lost earring in Norway led to an astonishing discovery - relics from the Viking era. As per reports, the artefacts that the family found date back to more than 1,000 years. Cultural Heritage of Vestfold and Telemark County Council also shared about this find on Facebook. The image shows the family in Norway and the relics they found. (Facebook/@Kulturarv i Vestfold og Telemark fylkeskommune)

The council originally posted the caption in Norwegian. When translated into English, it reads, “On Jomfruland there has been settlement for many years, but the evidence for this only stretches back to the early Middle Ages, although it is believed that it was also inhabited in the Viking Age.”

The family was looking for a lost gold earring with a metal detector. However, when they turned on the device they stumbled upon relics from the Viking era.

What did the family find?

“A very well-preserved bowl-shaped buckle, and another item that matches both in dating and style. We think this is a woman's grave that is preserved in the family's garden, and think she was laid there well into the 8th century,” the council added.

The council also congratulated the family for contacting the authorities and informing them about this rare find. The share is complete with a series of images that show the relics and the family that found them.

The post was shared last month. Since then, it has accumulated tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to the rare discovery:

“Did they find the missing earring?” asked a Facebook user. To which, the council replied, “Actually we don’t know. It’s on the other side of the house. There was probably a little too much fuzz the day they found the artefacts.” Another commented, “Nice to see the kid having fun. For him, it must be like those Enid Blyton adventure novels of the past.”

A third added, “So could someone please translate as to what was found thank you.” The council replied to the comment and added, “One is an oval-shaped brooch, typically used on a woman's Viking age halter dress, to fasten the straps to the front piece of the dress. The other artefact took us another day to be able to interpret well. We are now quite certain it’s a circular brooch of a type that we know has been produced in Ribe, Denmark.” A fifth wrote, “Wow, totally awesome.”

