Not Shah Rukh Khan or Deepika Padukone, minions take over fan made Pathaan trailer. Watch

Published on Jan 16, 2023 08:35 AM IST

The video of a fan made Pathaan trailer where minions replace Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the fan made Pathaan trailer, shows millions ‘taking’ the roles of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.(Twitter/@MahaanSRK)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Shah Rukh Khan fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the film Pathaan to release to see the actor return to the big screen after years. Expectedly, there’s a ton of chatter regarding the upcoming film and its songs released till now. From singing the songs to recreating the dance numbers, people are posting various videos on social media. Just like this recent one that shows a fan made trailer of the film. And, how is it different from others? The video shows minions replacing the actors.

“Pathaan Minion Trailer Version made by me !@iamsrk you need to see this and this version is specially for ur lil son AbRam. I hope you will like this,” a Twitter user wrote and shared the video.

We won’t spoil the fun by talking more about the video, so take a look:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being tweeted, the clip has received close to 16,000 views. Additionally, it has accumulated nearly 350 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Twitter users posted:

“Amazing.. This is so cute. You are the best,” tweeted an individual. “Hahahah this is awesome! So cute and edited beautifully once again,” expressed another. “Damnnn. This is so cute Mahaa loved it,” commented a third. “Love it,” wrote a forth.

