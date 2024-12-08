‘Nothing is impossible’: Wheelchair-bound man conquers India’s highest bungee jump at 117 metres. Watch

Bungee jumping, a thrilling activity beloved by adrenaline junkies, usually sees participants leaping from high platforms like bridges, cranes, or cliffs, securely attached to an elastic cord that controls their descent. While the sport is typically undertaken by those without physical disabilities, a recent achievement in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, is challenging this norm. A man in a wheelchair recently conquered India’s highest bungee jump, standing at 117 metres, with a video of his daring feat quickly going viral on social media. In Rishikesh, a wheelchair-bound man conquered India's highest bungee jump at 117m.(Instagram/himalayanbungy)

Defying expectations

A video shared by @himalayanbungy on Instagram vividly captures this awe-inspiring moment. The footage shows the crew carefully securing the man, who is paralysed, to the harness, ensuring all safety measures are in place. In a powerful display of courage, the crew then gently pushes his wheelchair off the crane, sending him into the freefall. The clip ends with the man visibly overwhelmed with joy and pride, celebrating his monumental achievement. “A wheelchair-bound paralysis warrior conquered India’s highest bungee jump at 117m, turning a dream into reality,” the caption on the video reads.

Social media reacts

The video quickly went viral, garnering over six million views and sparking a wave of admiration on social media. One user shared, “I still can feel my jump through this video,” expressing how deeply moved they were by the man’s courage. Another comment read, “He is highly courageous!! I would never try that even on the two legs God has given me!” highlighting the immense bravery involved in the feat.

There were also comments praising the crew for their professionalism. “The safety measures were impeccable, but it’s his strength that really stands out,” wrote one viewer. Others felt inspired by the man's perseverance, with one user saying, “This is pure motivation, a reminder that anything is possible when you have the will to push boundaries.” A few people even joked, “If he can do this, I need to rethink my fear of heights!” reinforcing the impact the stunt had on others.