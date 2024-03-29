Wheelchair-bound man bungee jumps in Rishikesh. His video is now viral

A video that has gone viral on social media and sparked chatter shows a wheelchair-bound man doing bungee jumping in Rishikesh. After his video was shared, it quickly went viral and garnered rave reviews. Many people were stunned to see him doing the adventure sport. Snapshot of the wheelchair-bound man doing bungee jumping. (Instagram/@Rishikesh Adventure)

The video shows a few people putting safety gear on the man. As he is sitting in the wheelchair, the helpers bring him forward and help him do the bungee jump. This video was shared on Instagram by the handle 'Rishikesh Adventure'. (Also Read: 'Absolutely insensitive': Wheelchair-bound woman claims Kolkata airport staff asked her to stand up)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch the video of the wheelchair-bound man here:

This video was shared one day ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to 24 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has over one million likes. Many flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

How did Instagram users react to it:

An individual wrote, "They probably fulfilled his dream of such a jump, and it's beautiful."

A second added, "Everything is possible if you dare."

A third commented, "Woah, this self-confidence and support is what everyone needs."

"More power to you, boy," posted a fourth.

Many other people reacted using heart emojis.

Earlier, a video showcasing Lieutenant Colonel Avnish Bajpai stunned social media users after he skydived from 14,000 ft in Bhatinda with an artificial limb. The video was shared on X by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) Indian Army.

As they shared the video, the Indian Army wrote, "Lt Col Avnish Bajpai, a courageous warrior and a battle casualty who lost a limb in operations, took on the ultimate challenge. He Skydived from 14,000ft with an artificial limb. This outstanding achievement at #Bathinda Airbase is a testament to the human spirit, resilience and the power of determination."