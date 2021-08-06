Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu gave India its first medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. After her win, she shared that she would love to get in touch with the truck drivers who gave her lift during her training days. Turns out she did that and rewarded the truckers for their help.

Filmmaker Naorem Mohen took to Twitter to share about the incident. “Olympiad @mirabai_chanu home was more than 25 km from the Sport Academy. No means of transport during those days, except trucks which carried river sands to the City. These truck drivers gave her lift every day. Today she rewarded these truck drivers,” he shared. His post is complete with two images.

Rahul Trehan, vice-president of a talent management company called IOS Sports & Entertainment, also shared the same images. “What a kind gesture by our Olympic medalist @mirabai_chanu Today she rewarded truck drivers in Imphal who use to give her lift from home to sports academy during her early training days. Her home was more than 25 km from the Academy & there was no means of transport those days.”

Take a look at the post shared by Mohen:

Olympiad @mirabai_chanu home was more than 25 km from the Sport Academy. No means of transport during those days, except trucks which carried river sands to the City. These truck drivers gave her lift everyday. Today she rewarded these truck drivers. pic.twitter.com/9WegUkwjkz — Naorem Mohen (@laimacha) August 5, 2021

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 19,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to comment on the humbleness of the Olympian.

“What a wonderful gesture. We need more such stories to come out for people to appreciate the effort our athletes and sportspeople put in with support from common citizens to rise to the top. With such challenges to qualify and then win a medal is remarkable,” wrote a Twitter user.

“You have not only won the medal, but you have won the heart. You too are pure like pure gold from the heart,” shared another. “Such small act of gratitude will inspire people to help others in our daily lives,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the incident?