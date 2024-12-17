'One in a billion' spherical egg goes under the hammer. Here’s how much it fetched

A "one-in-a-billion" spherical egg has been sold for £200 ( ₹21,500 approximately) at a charity auction in the UK. A spherical egg has fetched over ₹ 20,000 at a charity auction in the UK(Thomson Roddick Callan)

The perfectly round egg was first discovered by a woman in Scotland. According to BBC, the unnamed woman found the rarity in a box from her local Asda supermarket in the seaside town of Ayr.

The woman reportedly sold the egg to Ed Pownall earlier this year. Pownall, from Lambourn in Berkshire, bought the egg on a whim, apparently after downing a few pints. He paid £150 for it and later donated it to the Iuventas Foundation, a youth mentoring charity. The Berkshire man described it as “money well spent.”

Spherical egg goes on auction

The Iuventas Foundation first thought the donation from Pownall was a joke. However, it eventually put the egg up for auction to raise funds.

“We're delighted and thrilled the egg sold as it means we can continue to do what we are doing,” said Roz Rapp, a coach and mentor with the Foundation. Rapp said that the spherical egg was one of many items on sale at the auction, which raised a total of £5,000 for charity.

“The money raised will help... 13-25-year-olds struggling with their mental health… It will enable us to reach more youths who are needing support or are on long waiting lists,” Rapp said.

The egg was previously sold at Thomson Roddick Callan auction house, which said that round eggs are thought to be a 'one in a billion' occurrence.

