‘One of my largest creations’: Chef’s viral video of huge chocolate shark wows people

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is someone whose creations never fail to amaze and amuse people. He creates various huge sculptures using nothing but chocolate. Be it a dragon with smoke coming out of its mouth or a tall giraffe, his creations leave netizens stunned. Case in point, his latest video of a huge chocolate shark.

“Chocolate Shark! This 7,5ft long and 150lbs. 100% chocolate is one of my largest creations!” the celebrated chef wrote. He also added a few hashtags to conclude his share. They’re #amauryguichon, #chocolate, and #shark.

Take a look at the video that shows him creating the shark sculpture from the scratch:

The video has gone crazy viral since being posted a few days ago. Till now, the video has accumulated over 10.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many took to comments section to show their amazement at the creation. A few also tagged others for them to watch the clip.

“Daddy shark, doo, doo, doo. This really amazing my friend,” posted an Instagram user referencing a popular nursery rhyme Baby Shark. “Crazy!!” expressed another. “My kids are wondering - how many hours does this take you?” asked a third. “Wow, so cool,” wrote a fourth. Many shared their reactions through fire emoticons.