One-year-old’s reaction to surprise birthday party is too cute to handle

There are certain videos on the Internet that are so wholesome that they leave people happy. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a one-year-old’s reaction to a surprise birthday party. Shared on Instagram page Good News Movement, the video is too cute to handle.

The video opens to show a room decorated for a birthday party with a cake kept on a table. Within moments, a person holding the baby enters the room. The rest of the video captures the toddler’s surprised and joyous reactions to the event. There is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

“SURPRISE!!! Those facial expressions when they threw her a birthday party! Happy 1st birthday!” reads the caption shared along with the video. Take a look at the wonderful clip:

The video has been posted about 19 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 68,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various replies. Some couldn’t stop commenting about the adorable kid’s expressiveness.

“She understands exactly what is going on. This child is brilliant. I loved watching her non-verbal communication,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg she even covered her mouth like adults do when they are super surprised!! Love her expressiveness at only 1 year,” posted another. “Look at her little dress!!! Her little face ‘FOR ME?!’ Too cute!” shared a third. “Omgggg that is sooooooo precious!!!!!!!” expressed a fourth. A few also shared heart emojis to show their love for the wholesome video.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you smiling?

