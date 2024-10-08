Only a puzzle champion can unravel what the fifth sister is doing in this mind-bending brain teaser

In today’s digital age, many of us enjoy scrolling through our social media feeds in search of fun challenges and brain teasers. They offer a great way to keep our minds sharp and engage in some friendly competition with friends and family. If you’re up for a mental workout, a riddle recently surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), shared by user Edie B, and it's leaving the internet stumped. A riddle about five sisters engaged users online, sparking guesses about the fifth sister's activity.(X/@EdieBxgood)

The brain teaser presents a scenario where five sisters are in a room. Four of them are busy with specific tasks: one is reading, another is cooking, a third is playing chess, and the fourth is doing laundry. The challenge? To figure out what the fifth sister is doing.

To crack this riddle, it requires some lateral thinking. Many users have been left scratching their heads, but for those who are able to connect the dots, the answer lies in the activity that involves the third sister – playing chess. A game of chess requires two players, so the fifth sister must be playing chess with her sibling.

A visual puzzle that went viral

Earlier, Instagram also saw its share of puzzle mania when user @br4inteaserhub posted a visual brain teaser that quickly gained traction among puzzle enthusiasts. This time, the challenge was to locate a hidden number concealed within a beautifully intricate design. What seemed simple at first glance turned out to be a tricky test for even the most observant eyes.

The number is camouflaged cleverly within the design, blending seamlessly with the background, making it a true challenge for those attempting to spot it.

Why does the internet love brain teasers?

Brain teasers have become a beloved pastime on social media, and it’s easy to see why. They offer a brief escape from our daily routines while exercising the brain. Whether it’s riddles that demand out-of-the-box thinking or visual puzzles that test our observational skills, these challenges ignite curiosity and provide a sense of accomplishment when solved.