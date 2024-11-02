Only an ultimate puzzle master can unravel John's age in this head-scratching brain teaser

There are few things as satisfying as taking on the challenge of a brain teaser. These puzzles not only engage our minds but also encourage us to think creatively and explore unconventional solutions. Whether young or old, they offer a delightful way to pass the time, providing hours—or even days—of entertainment. If you're in the mood for a stimulating mental challenge, we have just the thing for you. Social media users engaged with tricky brain teaser.(Instagram/mindtanglehub)

The riddle that has everyone talking

Shared recently on Instagram by the account Mind Tangle Hub, this brain teaser poses a perplexing riddle: "When John's father was 31, John was 8. Now his father is twice as old as him. How old is John?" The question has sparked curiosity and debate, inviting enthusiasts to put their problem-solving skills to the test.

Internet reactions: A mixed bag of responses

As with any engaging puzzle, the internet's response has been lively. Comments from users reflect a range of reactions. One user quipped, “I don't want to go through their family matter,” while another candidly admitted, “I don’t know, seriously.” The playful nature of the discussion continued with comments like, “John’s family matter, lol,” and speculations such as, “Maybe John is 23.” Others expressed uncertainty, simply stating, “Umm, not sure.”

Another puzzle to ponder

This isn’t the first riddle to capture the online audience's imagination. Earlier, a similar puzzle shared by user @ellis_puzzles on Threads also gained traction. It read: “When I was 2, my sister was twice my age. Now I’m 30. How old is my sister?”

Ready to take on the challenge?

If you consider yourself a champion of brain teasers, then these puzzles are definitely worth a try. So, take a moment, think creatively, and see if you can crack the code!