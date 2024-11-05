Only individuals with extraordinary IQ can solve this mind-boggling puzzle in 15 seconds

If you’ve been scrolling through your social media feeds in search of a fun brain teaser, we’ve found the perfect one that claims only individuals with high IQs can crack it. Posted by the account Brainy Bits Hub on X (formerly Twitter), this intriguing puzzle has piqued the curiosity of many, inviting them to put their problem-solving skills to the test. Do you think you belong to the high-IQ club? Here’s your chance to find out! Social media users engaged with a tricky brain teaser that tested IQ skills. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

(Also read: You've got a genius mind if you can solve this challenging maths puzzle that has everyone guessing)

The puzzle unveiled

The brain teaser presents three mathematical equations written on a piece of paper, which reads: “4 + 3 = 21, 2 + 5 = 35, 7 + 4 = ??” At first glance, the equations seem illogical, prompting many to wonder what the correct answer could be. With over 6,000 views and more than 300 comments on X, it’s clear that this puzzle has sparked interest and discussion among users.

Many users have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts and theories. One user quipped, “I’m convinced this is some sort of trick! Maths was never my strong suit!” Another echoed this sentiment, stating, “If only my teachers could see me now, struggling with what looks like a simple equation!” A more confident user boldly proclaimed, “I’ve cracked it! The answer is definitely 65!” However, not everyone was so certain. One commenter lamented, “I feel like I’m losing my mind trying to figure this out!”

The playful banter continued, with another user posting, “Why can’t it just be a straightforward sum? Why all the confusion?” Adding to the light-hearted nature of the discussion, one user joked, “I’d need a PhD in maths for this! Count me out!” Lastly, a user optimistically remarked, “I love puzzles like this! Even if I can’t solve it, it’s a fun challenge.”

(Also read: Only a maths expert can solve this mind-boggling brain teaser in under 15 seconds)

The benefits of solving brain teasers

Engaging with brain teasers like this one not only entertains but also sharpens cognitive skills. Solving such puzzles can improve problem-solving abilities, enhance memory, and boost analytical thinking. They encourage individuals to think outside the box and approach problems from different angles, fostering a mindset of curiosity and creativity.

So, whether you’re a maths whizz or just looking to engage your mind, give this brain teaser a try and see where your problem-solving skills stand!