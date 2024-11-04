You've got a genius mind if you can solve this challenging maths puzzle that has everyone guessing

Quizzes, puzzles, and brain teasers hold a special charm for many, combining entertainment with a healthy dose of mental exercise. The thrill of cracking a particularly challenging puzzle can provide an exhilarating sense of accomplishment that keeps enthusiasts coming back for more. If you're one of those who thrive on solving mathematical conundrums, then get ready for a stimulating brain teaser that is sure to test your skills. A maths teaser shared on X captivated users, sparking engaging discussions and solving attempts. (X/@MATHSWITHZIA)

The challenge

Recently, a brain teaser made waves on social media platform X, shared by the account 'Maths with Zia'. The teaser presents a series of unusual multiplication problems: "5 x 3 = 51, 5 x 5 = 52, 5 x 4 = 02, 5 x 6 = ??". This intriguing sequence has intrigued users, garnering over 3k views and attracting more than 200 comments.

The reaction from the online community has been both entertaining and insightful. One user enthusiastically remarked, “I love how these puzzles make me think outside the box!” Another chimed in, “It’s amazing how something so simple can be so confusing!” Many expressed their admiration for the creativity behind the teaser, with one comment stating, “This is exactly the type of brain exercise I need!” However, not all responses were positive, as another user noted, “I can’t figure this out, it’s driving me crazy!”

Some commenters even shared their solutions or approaches, with one stating, “I think the key lies in the way the numbers are manipulated,” while another offered encouragement, saying, “Keep trying, you’ll crack it eventually!”

A previous maths puzzle that made waves

This isn't the first time a maths puzzle has captured the internet's attention. Earlier, another intriguing brain teaser was shared by user @rhstudyzone. This puzzle featured a simple yet perplexing system of equations: "a + M = 10, a - M = 6, a ÷ M = ?". Such brain teasers not only challenge our mathematical abilities but also encourage us to engage in creative problem-solving.

So, if you consider yourself a maths whizz or simply enjoy a good challenge, these brain-bending teasers are worth a try.